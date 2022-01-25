Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 1,210 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $938,023,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $879,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,934,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CDW by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $658,857,000 after purchasing an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $426,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,671 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW stock opened at $185.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.93. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $130.22 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

