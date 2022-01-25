Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 19,324 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,474 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of NovaGold Resources worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 163.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 38,437 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 21.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after buying an additional 453,031 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 198,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 36.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,239 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 141,096 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Igor Levental sold 35,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $273,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $612,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,531 shares of company stock worth $3,203,722. 29.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a current ratio of 62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

