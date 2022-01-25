Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 3,740 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of American Assets Trust worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,103,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.12 per share, for a total transaction of $82,425.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 124,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,530,581 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

