Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPC opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

