Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.41.

NYSE:LYB opened at $93.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.50. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.