Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Etsy by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Etsy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $4,383,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 10.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,477,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $829,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.43.

Etsy stock opened at $154.06 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,331 shares of company stock valued at $58,127,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

