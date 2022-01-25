Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after buying an additional 1,397,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,730,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,072,000 after buying an additional 136,667 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $459,177,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,024,000 after buying an additional 867,401 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,160,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,582,000 after buying an additional 61,209 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CZR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.19.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.92. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.31 and a 200 day moving average of $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

