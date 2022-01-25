Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,668,644 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,010 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.3% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $752,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Microsoft by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $296.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.22 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.44. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.46.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

