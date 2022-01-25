Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,547 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Centerra Gold worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 0.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $220.56 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -12.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

