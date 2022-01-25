Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.37% of Tivity Health worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Tivity Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $29.18.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

TVTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

