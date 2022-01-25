Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,820 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 648,812 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $106,340,000 after buying an additional 37,050 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Expedia Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.59.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $53,748.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,816,533. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $171.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $191.85. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.32.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

