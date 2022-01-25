Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average of $73.85. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

