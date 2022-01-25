Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New Investment in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Trustmark as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 16.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 26.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 684,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 144,837 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 26,232 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

TRMK opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

