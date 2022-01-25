Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 17,920 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,951,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,729,000 after purchasing an additional 82,492 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 69.3% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

