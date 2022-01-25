Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 4,324 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

