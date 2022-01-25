Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 69,983 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,983 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Two Harbors Investment worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,971,000 after buying an additional 3,468,385 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,685,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6,839.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,922,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,537,000 after buying an additional 1,895,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,889,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,848,000 after buying an additional 1,444,706 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Shares of TWO opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The company’s revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

