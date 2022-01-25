Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.24% of Knowles worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Knowles in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles in the third quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Knowles by 1,092.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Knowles in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 446,726 shares of company stock worth $9,757,370 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KN opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.66. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knowles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

