Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $309.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.76 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $344.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.67.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

