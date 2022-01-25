Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 281,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,970 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 183.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after acquiring an additional 46,185 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

O stock opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.93. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

