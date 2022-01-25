Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 11,513 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,513 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Boise Cascade worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 21.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 92.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 30.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

BCC opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.85.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

