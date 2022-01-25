Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 18,830 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,830 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 162,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,267,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Barclays upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HIG opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

