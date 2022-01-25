Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 30,439 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,439 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,871,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,730,000 after acquiring an additional 501,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,984,000 after buying an additional 2,685,114 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,276,000 after buying an additional 1,656,165 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,374,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,971,000 after buying an additional 60,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,155,000 after buying an additional 212,747 shares in the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.09.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $60.52 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -756.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.61.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

