Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 5,410 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

