Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 6,326 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after acquiring an additional 152,843 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $249.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.65. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.09 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

