Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 66,506 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,506 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 472.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 35,955 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 865,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,897,000 after purchasing an additional 109,567 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 176,960 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 35.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 34,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

FCPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.15%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

