Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 112,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of TreeHouse Foods as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after buying an additional 217,763 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 47,939.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 970,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after buying an additional 968,370 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of THS opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.29. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.56. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

