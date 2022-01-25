Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,688 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.35. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.06 and a 12-month high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $433,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $1,869,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,112 shares of company stock worth $6,798,667. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.