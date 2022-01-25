Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,111 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.31. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $67.62. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.