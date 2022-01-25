Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $71.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $67.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,257,146 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 109.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,787,000 after buying an additional 146,909 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 32,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,427,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,251,000 after purchasing an additional 221,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,578,000 after purchasing an additional 902,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

