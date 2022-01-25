Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was upgraded by Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €70.50 ($80.11) price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of €58.00 ($65.91).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PUBGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

