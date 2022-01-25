PulteGroup (PHM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PulteGroup to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

