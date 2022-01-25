Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 38,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 47,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The company has a market cap of $32.36 million, a PE ratio of -98.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

