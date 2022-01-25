PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Down 6.9%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) shares fell 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.84. 36,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 890,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

A number of research firms have commented on PCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fernando Musa purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $162,638,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $61,275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PureCycle Technologies by 1,011.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 867,837 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $19,922,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $16,289,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

