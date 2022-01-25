PutinCoin (PUT) Market Cap Tops $792,419.52

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 6% against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $792,419.52 and approximately $632.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00096403 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,118.74 or 1.00230837 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00021813 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00032288 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.68 or 0.00436575 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

