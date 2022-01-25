Pzena Investment Management (PZN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:PZN opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.27. Pzena Investment Management has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.

In other news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $56,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,626 shares of company stock valued at $395,354. Company insiders own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 506.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 137.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 89.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 20,504 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

