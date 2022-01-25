Pzena Investment Management (PZN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:PZN opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.27. Pzena Investment Management has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.
In other news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $56,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,626 shares of company stock valued at $395,354. Company insiders own 53.19% of the company’s stock.
Pzena Investment Management Company Profile
Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.