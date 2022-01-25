Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.64. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.81.

M&T Bank stock opened at $166.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,381,000 after purchasing an additional 63,509 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in M&T Bank by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after purchasing an additional 648,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after purchasing an additional 472,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 11.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,191,000 after acquiring an additional 205,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.