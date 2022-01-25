Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Raised by Analyst

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Umpqua in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Umpqua by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 157,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Umpqua by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 312,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 27,510 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Umpqua by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $5,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

