Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Raised by Analyst

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Bank in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.97. National Bank has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in National Bank by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $610,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,091 shares of company stock valued at $909,904 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

