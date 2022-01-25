Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a report released on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $116.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.76 and its 200-day moving average is $117.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,137,348 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

