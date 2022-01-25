Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Downgraded to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “sector weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a 1-year low of $60.88 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. Analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $4,910,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,002 shares of company stock worth $10,080,566 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Q2 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Q2 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Q2 by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

