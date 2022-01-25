Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Down 6.5%

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)’s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.40 and last traded at $61.71. 3,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 412,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.99.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens started coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

Get Q2 alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average of $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $4,910,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,002 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,566. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Q2 by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,484,000 after purchasing an additional 586,845 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 4,188.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 24,001 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 732,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,162,000 after acquiring an additional 23,422 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Q2 by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.