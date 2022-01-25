Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Decreased by Wedbush

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Shares of BOKF opened at $102.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.35. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.43%.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $849,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $53,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at about $846,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 31.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

