Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Issued By Raymond James

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Raymond James currently has a “NA” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.29.

Bird Construction stock opened at C$9.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.63. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$8.10 and a 12-month high of C$10.78. The stock has a market cap of C$500.44 million and a PE ratio of 9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$621.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$633.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.77%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

