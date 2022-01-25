Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for DexCom, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for DexCom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical device company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $715.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $426.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.61 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $535.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.19.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 2,500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,844 shares of company stock worth $18,330,934. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in DexCom by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DexCom by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of DexCom by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 244,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,519,000 after purchasing an additional 28,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,404,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

