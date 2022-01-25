Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Issued By KeyCorp

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on D. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

NYSE:D opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.17. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 70,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

