Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Issued By Raymond James

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RBA. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $76.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.36%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

