QLC Chain (QLC) Trading 29.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $95,205.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00050586 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.01 or 0.06638359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00055681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,188.73 or 0.99866877 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049275 BTC.

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

