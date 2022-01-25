Qtum (QTUM) Price Down 28.6% Over Last Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $5.58 or 0.00014974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $552.19 million and $116.71 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 98,982,358 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

