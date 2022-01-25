QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 178.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,989 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,296 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.7% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 694,106 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $99,209,000 after purchasing an additional 161,602 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,497,777 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $214,077,000 after acquiring an additional 100,915 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Summit Insights lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.59.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $170.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.09. The company has a market cap of $190.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

