Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) fell 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.18. 28,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,055,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

XM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $84,477.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,115,000 after buying an additional 161,943 shares in the last quarter. VGI Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 2,358,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,219,000 after purchasing an additional 339,538 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,130,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,097,000 after purchasing an additional 280,737 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,629,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,313,000 after purchasing an additional 80,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

